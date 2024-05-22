Pune civic body demolishes pubs following fatal Porsche accident

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) took down two pubs, Waters and Orilla, in the upmarket Koregaon Park area of the city during an anti-encroachment action on Wednesday, an official said. A separate action was underway at Vimannagar, while on Tuesday, the civic body targeted two rooftop establishments in Kharadi, an official from PMC's anti-encroachment department added. The Pune Municipal Corporation took down two pubs, Waters and Orilla, in upmarket Koregaon Park. HT Photo

The action was taken after civic officials discovered that these two establishments had expanded their constructions beyond permissible limits.

In addition to the crackdown on pubs, the PMC also took action against hotels and restaurants in Kalyaninagar for violating front and side margin regulations. The ongoing drive is being carried out across different parts of the city, especially in areas such as Kharadi, Mundhwa, Kalyaninagar, Vimannagar, and Koregaon Park, where the highest concentration of hotels, restaurants, pubs, and rooftop establishments exists compared to other parts of the city.

Two days prior, the PMC initiated a drive to inspect unauthorised structures within pubs and restaurants in Koregaon Park, Kalyaninagar, and Mundhwa areas. The move came in the backdrop of an incident where a 17-year-old, after consuming alcohol, sped his Porsche and killed two young techies in a fatal collision.

The drive began after PMC Commissioner Rajendra Bhosale held a review with officials regarding bars and restaurants with unauthorised structures.

Simultaneously, the state excise department on Tuesday sealed Cosie and Blak, two restaurants-cum-pubs at Mundhwa and Koregaon Park respectively, that served alcohol to the minor accused. The action followed an order from the district collector for immediate action due to alleged violation of laws.