Mon, Aug 11, 2025
7 killed after van falls off road on hilly terrain in Pune district

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 11, 2025 04:49 pm IST

According to the police, there were about 30 to 35 passengers in the van.

Seven people were killed and several others were injured after a pick-up van they were travelling in fell off the road on a hilly terrain in Pune district on Monday, PTI reported, citing the police.

The victims, from Papalwadi village, were on their way to the Kundeshwar Temple in Khed tehsil.

An unidentified official from Pimpri Chinchwad police said that there were about 30 to 35 passengers in the van.

"There were around 30 to 35 passengers, including women and children, in the pick-up van. As per preliminary probe, the vehicle fell 25 to 30 feet down the road while negotiating a ghat section," the official said, according to PTI.

The official added that seven people have died in the accident, and several others sustained injuries and have been admitted to nearby hospitals.

DCP Shivaji Pawar, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, said that the vehicle fell 25-30 feet down a slope, according to ANI.

This is a breaking story. We will update this report as verified details emerge.

