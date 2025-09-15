Pune tops Maharashtra in National Lok Adalat

Pune: Pune district has emerged as the top performer in Maharashtra during the National Lok Adalat, settling 1.45 lakh cases in a single day and collecting a record ₹665.44 crore in settlement amounts. The event was held on September 13 at the District and Sessions Court in Shivajinagar, under the guidance of Principal District and Sessions Judge and Chairman of the District Legal Services Authority, MK Mahajan. A Lok Adalat in progress in Pune (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

According to officials, out of 2,43,424 cases filed for settlement, 1,45,101 were successfully resolved. These included 1,27,541 regular cases and 17,560 cases taken up under a special drive.

A major highlight was the success of pre-litigation cases, where ₹98.25 crore was settled. Of 1,84,744 pre-litigation cases, 1,03,066 were resolved. Among the 58,680 pending litigation cases, 24,475 were settled, while another 17,560 cases were cleared under the special drive. Post-litigation settlements accounted for ₹567.19 crore.

Furthermore, the Lok Adalat addressed a wide range of disputes, including 50,380 bank loan recoveries, 18,374 compoundable criminal cases, 48,167 water tax matters, and 2,004 cheque dishonor cases, among others. A total of 135 panels worked throughout the day to ensure smooth and efficient proceedings.

Mahajan said, “The Lok Adalat is not just a method for resolving disputes—it is a people-centric movement that strengthens trust in the justice system. This record-breaking achievement is the result of collective effort by all stakeholders.”

District Legal Services Authority Secretary, Sonal Patil also expressed gratitude to judges, lawyers, court staff, volunteers, and local authorities.