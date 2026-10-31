Pune woman, 6-year-old son die after jumping from 18th floor; police recover 8-page suicide note

A woman and her six-year-old son died after allegedly jumping from the 18th floor of a residential building in Pune district on Friday evening.

CCTV footage from the building showed the woman and her son taking a lift to the 18th floor. (Representational Image)

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The incident took place at around 6.30pm at a society in the Dange Chowk area, where the woman and her son were found in the building's duct area, news agency PTI reported.

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Police have recovered a seven-to-eight-page note from their home and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to a police official, the family, originally from Rajasthan, had been living on the building's seventh floor for the past two years. The woman's husband works as an IT professional in Pune.

CCTV footage from the building showed the woman and her son taking a lift to the 18th floor. She was seen removing her footwear before the two allegedly jumped, the official said.

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Police recover note from residence

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{{^usCountry}} The woman had reportedly been suffering from a spinal condition for several years. Police recovered a seven-to-eight-page note from the family's residence and are examining its contents, India Today reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The woman had reportedly been suffering from a spinal condition for several years. Police recovered a seven-to-eight-page note from the family's residence and are examining its contents, India Today reported. {{/usCountry}}

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The note reportedly spoke of her concern for her husband’s future, urging him to remarry and move on with his life after her death. It also reflected her fears about how her son would cope with her absence.

The woman reportedly wrote about her decision to take her son along, expressing concern that he would ask about her after her death. The note also mentioned her apprehension that having a child could make it difficult for her husband to remarry, the report added.

The bodies have been shifted to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital for post-mortem examination, police said. A forensic team was called to the spot, and the woman's relatives were informed.

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Senior inspector Vitthal Salunkhe of Wakad police station said an investigation was underway to establish the circumstances that led to the incident.

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