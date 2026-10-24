...
...
Next Story

Punjab man shot dead during argument over parking spot with neighbours in Amritsar

Amit Sabharwal was shot five to six times. His family rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Updated on: Oct 24, 2026, 20:08:37 IST
By Surjit Singh
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

A 28-year-old man was shot dead in Punjab's Amritsar on Friday following an altercation over a parked scooter, police said. Amit Sabharwal, a marketing professional, was allegedly killed by a neighbour near his residence in the Anand Avenue locality on Chabhal Road.

Amit Sabharwal was allegedly shot by one of three brothers. (HT)
Amit Sabharwal was allegedly shot by one of three brothers. (HT)

Amit had come home with a friend when three brothers -- Abhi, Sunny and Hritik Shah -- approached them and demanded they move their two-wheeler, as per the FIR registered on a complaint by his father, Sunil Sabharwal.

The argument quickly escalated. Abhi Shah allegedly pulled out a firearm and fired five to six rounds at Amit, hitting him multiple times, including in the head. Amit’s family immediately rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared dead.

Amit Sabharwal was allegedly shot by one of three brothers.

Station House Officer (SHO) Baljinder Singh stated that police were scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding area to verify the sequence of events. Law enforcement agencies are currently conducting raids to apprehend the three suspects, who fled the scene and remain at large.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravneet Singh Bittu alleged that law and order had collapsed in Punjab. On X, he said, “Law and order has completely collapsed in Punjab. The brazen murder of young Amit Sabharwal in Amritsar's Anand Avenue, shot five to six times, is spine-chilling.”

Targeting chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who also holds the Home portfolio, Bittu asked, “As the state's Home Minister, when will Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann take responsibility for this bloody game?” He demanded the immediate arrest of the accused and the harshest punishment, adding, “If citizens aren't safe even outside their own homes, it's a direct proof of the government's failure.”

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia also criticised the state government over the incident and called for stronger measures to ensure public safety.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Surjit Singh

Surjit Singh is a correspondent. He covers politics and agriculture, besides religious affairs and Indo-Pak border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran.

bhagwant mannamritsarparking
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Home/India News/Punjab man shot dead during argument over parking spot with neighbours in Amritsar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks