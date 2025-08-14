Search
Thu, Aug 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

Punjab Police arrests two Babbar Khalsa International operatives

PTI |
Published on: Aug 14, 2025 03:18 pm IST

The Punjab DGP said that they foiled a major terror plot orchestrated by Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa International operative Harwinder Rinda.

Punjab Police on Thursday claimed to have foiled a major terror plot orchestrated by Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operative Harwinder Singh Rinda with the arrest of two persons.

DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav said they recovered two hand grenades and one Beretta 9mm pistol with live cartridges from the accused.(Representative Image/iStockphoto)
DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav said they recovered two hand grenades and one Beretta 9mm pistol with live cartridges from the accused.(Representative Image/iStockphoto)

The accused, who are also BKI operatives, were actively conspiring to target government establishments using grenades, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

"Acting on specific intelligence inputs, Counter Intelligence, #Ferozepur successfully foiled a major terror plot orchestrated by Harwinder Rinda, a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operative based in #Pakistan and backed by Pakistan's ISI and apprehends two operatives of BKI, working under the directions of #UK, # USA, #Europe based handlers," Yadav said on X.

Police recovered two hand grenades and one Beretta 9mm pistol with live cartridges from the accused, he said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Parliament Monsoon Session Live and India Tariff News on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Parliament Monsoon Session Live and India Tariff News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Punjab Police arrests two Babbar Khalsa International operatives
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On