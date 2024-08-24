Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 30.38 °C, check weather forecast for August 24, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 25, 2024 40.08 °C Sky is clear August 26, 2024 40.06 °C Light rain August 27, 2024 36.34 °C Light rain August 28, 2024 28.59 °C Moderate rain August 29, 2024 33.28 °C Light rain August 30, 2024 36.35 °C Broken clouds August 31, 2024 38.54 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.32 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 27.58 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.21 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.28 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 27.09 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 28.24 °C Light rain Delhi 34.4 °C Light rain

The temperature in Punjab today, on August 24, 2024, is 38.86 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.38 °C and 40.53 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 06:12 AM and will set at 07:13 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 25, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.69 °C and 41.48 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.With temperatures ranging between 30.38 °C and 40.53 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Punjab today stands at 64.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 24, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

