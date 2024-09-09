Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.74 °C, check weather forecast for September 9, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 10, 2024 41.42 °C Sky is clear September 11, 2024 41.38 °C Sky is clear September 12, 2024 40.1 °C Sky is clear September 13, 2024 40.32 °C Sky is clear September 14, 2024 37.53 °C Sky is clear September 15, 2024 37.2 °C Sky is clear September 16, 2024 38.6 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.75 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.96 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.66 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.03 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 24.46 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.96 °C Light rain Delhi 35.59 °C Scattered clouds

The temperature in Punjab today, on September 9, 2024, is 39.45 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.74 °C and 40.96 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 29% and the wind speed is 29 km/h. The sun rose at 06:21 AM and will set at 06:54 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.48 °C and 42.51 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.With temperatures ranging between 29.74 °C and 40.96 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Punjab today stands at 131.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 9, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

