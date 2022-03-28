'Will fight...': Bhagwant Mann after Amit Shah's Chandigarh announcement

Punjab will fight for its claim over Chandigarh, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said on Monday, a day after union minister Amit Shah announced a big change for the government employees of Chandigarh. Shah said the employees in the union territory will now get the benefits of central employees. "Central Govt has been stepwise imposing officers and personnel from other states and services in the Chandigarh administration. This goes against the letter and spirit of Punjab Reorganisation Act 1966. Punjab will fight strongly for its rightful claim over Chandigarh… (sic)," Mann said in a tweet as the centre's announcement sparked criticism from Punjab leaders.

On Sunday, as he visited Punjab for the first time after the state election results, Amit Shah said: "The long-pending demand has now been fulfilled by PM (Narendra) Modi. I want to give a good news to employees of the Chandigarh administration. From today, service conditions of employees of the Chandigarh administration will now be aligned to that of the central civil services. You (employees) are going to benefit in a big way," the home minister added. With this, the retirement age of employees in the union territory increases from 58 to 60 years and women employees will now get childcare leave of two years instead of one year.

However, the AAP's Manish Sisodia had sharply criticised the move. "From 2017 to 2022 Congress ruled Punjab. Amit Shah didn't take away Chandigarh powers then. As soon as AAP formed Govt in Punjab, Amit Shah took away Chandigarh's services. BJP is scared of AAP rising footprint.(sic)," he tweeted.

Even Akali Dal's Daljit Singh Cheema resorted to Twitter to protest: "MOH's (Ministry of Home Affairs) decision to impose central government rules on employees of Chandigarh is in violation of the spirit of the Punjab Reorg (Reorganisation) Act and must be reconsidered."

Earlier on Monday, Punjab Congress MLA had asked Mann if he supported the centre's decision. “If no, please make your stand clear because this step will weaken our claim on Chandigarh,” he tweeted.

The AAP had won Punjab with a massive majority of 92 of 117 seats. This is the second state after Delhi where the party has formed its government as it expands the national footprint.

In Delhi, too, however, the BJP and the AAP have often been at loggerheads.

