Rafale Marine carries out first landing, take-off from INS Vikrant

A Rafale Marine fighter jet has landed on and taken off from the Indian Navy’s indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant for the first time, officials aware of the matter said on Friday, adding that the ongoing trials, ahead of the induction of these fighters, mark the first steps toward operationalising the aircraft in the navy.

Rafale Marine aircraft successfully landed on the indigenous Aircraft Carrier, INS Vikrant, on its maiden attempt (Oct 29) during the trials by Indian Navy, at INS Hansa's Shore-Based Test Facility (SBTF), in South Goa on Friday. (@indiannavy/X)

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The trials were conducted on Thursday. A similar exercise was also conducted by French pilots at a shore-based test facility in Goa under a contract signed last year.

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India ordered 26 Rafale Marine fighter jets from France in April 2025 for the navy which will operate them from its two aircraft carriers. The first deliveries of the Rafale Ms, manufactured by Dassault Aviation, under the ₹63,000-crore contract will begin in 2029 and be completed by 2031.

India-France Rafael deal

INS Vikrant currently operates Russian-origin MiG-29K fighter jets that use the ski-jump to take off and are recovered by arrestor wires, in what is known as STOBAR (short takeoff but arrested recovery) in naval parlance.

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{{^usCountry}} India has operated aircraft carriers for decades. Vikrant is the fourth aircraft carrier to be operated by the navy after the first INS Vikrant (British origin) from 1961 to 1997, INS Viraat (British origin) from 1987 to 2016 and INS Vikramaditya (Russian-origin) 2013 onwards. It is named after India’s first aircraft carrier. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India has operated aircraft carriers for decades. Vikrant is the fourth aircraft carrier to be operated by the navy after the first INS Vikrant (British origin) from 1961 to 1997, INS Viraat (British origin) from 1987 to 2016 and INS Vikramaditya (Russian-origin) 2013 onwards. It is named after India’s first aircraft carrier. {{/usCountry}}

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The Indian Air Force already operates 36 Rafale fighter jets bought from France at a cost of ₹59,000 crore.

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The IAF could finalise the multi-role fighter aircraft (MRFA) contract by the end of the 2026-27 financial year. It refers to the proposed purchase of 114 Rafale fighter jets from France at a cost of roughly ₹3.25 lakh crore. France is expected to supply 18 Rafale jets in fly-away condition while the remaining aircraft will be made in India.

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Twelve Rafales are expected to be built annually in India under the government-to-government deal.