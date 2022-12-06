Rahul attacks BJP as Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra arrives in Rajasthan

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra on Monday entered Rajasthan from Jhalrapatan, a rural area on the Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh border, with chief minister Ashok Gehlot and party leader Sachin Pilot in attendance.

The yatra entered Kali Talai in Jhalrapatan at around 6.15am. At some spots, Gandhi stopped for pictures with children and alike.

“The yatra has started with the resolve to fulfill the hopes and expectations of the youth,” Pilot tweeted.

When the yatra reached the Suraj Pole Naka, Gandhi addressed the street corner meeting. He targeted the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for “not chanting Jai Siyaram and Hey Ram”. The Rajasthan CM said the Bharat Jodo Yatra was attracting the attention of “the whole world”. “This yatra is not only attracting the attention of the country but the whole world. It is a big message for those countries where there is democracy,” Gehlot said.

BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore termed the Congress as an “opportunist” party and said nothing will happen for it even if Gandhi follows “new Hindutva” in his yatra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON