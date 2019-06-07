Rahul Gandhi begins two-day Wayanad visit today

All eyes are on Rahul Gandhi’s much-awaited two-day visit from Friday to Wayanad, his Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala, amid speculation that he remains adamant on stepping down as Congress president.

Gandhi had made the resignation offer at the fractious Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Delhi on May 25 after slamming veterans for “placing the interests” of their sons above the party in the Lok Sabha elections.

He had also said that some leaders were unable to win elections from their strongholds, and suggested some were busy hankering for posts.

At the meeting, an upset Gandhi had offered his resignation and asked the CWC to elect a new chief. But the party’s highest decision-making body unanimously rejected the offer and passed a resolution, authorising him to revamp the organisation.

Since then, Gandhi has had limited interaction with his party colleagues. He held separate but brief meetings with senior leaders.

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 07:39 IST