Rahul Gandhi calls for Gautam Adani's immediate arrest after billionaire indicted by US

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that Gautam Adani should be arrested immediately and his ‘protector’ Madhabi Puri Buch should be probed. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference against the backdrop of a picture of industrialist Gautam Adani, at his party headquarters in New Delhi on November 21. (AFP)(AFP)

“It is now pretty clear and established in America that Mr Adani has broken both American law and Indian law. He has been indicted in the United States and I am wondering why Mr Adani is still running around a free man in this country?” questioned Raul Gandhi.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi claimed that recent developments vindicate his long-standing allegations against billionaire Gautam Adani.

“We have been raising this again and again and again. We have raising it with the Madhabi Buch issue and it is a vindication of what we have been saying. The prime minister is protecting Mr Adani and the prime minister is involved in corruption with Mr Adani. This is being clearly indicated,” said Rahul Gandhi.

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘Ek hain to safe hain’ slogan, Gandhi said that as long as the prime minister and Gutam Adani are together, they are safe in India.

“No action will be taken against Adani in India. Chief ministers have been jailed for scams of ₹10-15 crore, but Gautam Adani, who has committed a scam of ₹2,000 crore is walking free. He should be arrested immediately, and his protector, Madhabi Puri Buch, should be removed and investigated for not taking action,” Rahul Gandhi added.

The Congress leader also said that he raise the issue of Gautam Adani’s alleged involvement in corruption during the upcoming winter session of Parliament set to begin on Monday.

The Lok Sabha MP's reaction came after US prosecutors charged Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, with alleged involvement in a plan to pay more than $250 million in bribes to government officials in India for solar energy contracts.



