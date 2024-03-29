Rahul Gandhi, Kharge, top INDIA leaders to lead rally against Kejriwal's arrest on Sunday: 5 points

Top leaders from the opposition INDIA bloc are set to hold a rally in Delhi on Sunday to show their support for arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, and Uddhav Thackeray will attend the rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, March 31. INDIA bloc leaders will hold a rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan(AP)

The Election Commission of India and Delhi Police on Friday granted permission to INDIA leaders to hold this rally in the national capital on Sunday to protest the arrest of CM Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

This came a day after Arvind Kejriwal's ED remand was extended by the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi after the central agency said it would further question Kejriwal and extract data from devices. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party alleged that Kejriwal's arrest was a “political conspiracy” by the Centre.

On Friday, Delhi CM's wife Sunita Kejriwal launched a WhatsApp campaign called ‘Kejriwal ko Aashirwad’ to rally support for him and the party, urging people to send in their prayers, messages of support and any other communication through the messaging app.

After AAP got permission for the rally, senior party leader Gopal Rai posted on X, “All big leaders of the INDIA alliance partners are coming to Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on March 31. People of Delhi are also preparing to come. We have received the permission for the rally. So far, names of Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav, Farooq Abdullah, Bhagwant Mann, Champai Soren, Tejashwi Yadav, Sitaram Yechury, Derek O' Brien, Trichy Shiva, D Raja, Dipaknkar Bhattacharya, Kalpana Soren and G Devarajan have been confirmed.”

INDIA rally against Kejriwal's arrest: 5 points