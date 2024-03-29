Rahul Gandhi's big Lok Sabha poll promise for women

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday promised that his party will reserve 50 per cent of government jobs for women if voted to power in the Lok Sabha elections. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said women's potential will be fully utilised only when women have equal contribution in the government running the country

“Isn't the population of women in India 50 per cent? Is the presence of women in higher secondary and higher education not 50 per cent? If so, then why is their share in the system so low. Congress wants, 'Aadhi Abaadi Poora Haq', we understand that women's potential will be fully utilised only when women have equal contribution in the government running the country,” Gandhi said in a post on social platform X.



The Congress has decided that half the recruitment for all new government jobs should be reserved for women. We are also in favour of the immediate implementation of women's reservation in Parliament and in assemblies," the former Congress president said.

Gandhi added that women with a secure income, future, stability and self-respect will truly become the strength of society. "Having women in 50 per cent of government posts will give strength to every woman in the country and powerful women will change the destiny of India," he added.



Earlier, the Congress had announced five guarantees for women ahead of the general elections.



Under the "Mahalakshmi" guarantee of the party, one woman from every poor family will be given an annual assistance of ₹1 lakh through direct cash transfer.

Besides, the Congress will ensure "Aadhi aabaadi, poora haq", under which 50 per cent of all new recruitment in central government jobs will be reserved for women.

Under the "Shakti ka Samman" guarantee, the Centre's contribution to the monthly pay of ASHA, anganwadi and mid-day meal workers will be doubled, Kharge said.

Under the "Adhikar Maitri" guarantee, the Congress will appoint an "adhikaar maitri" in every panchayat to serve as a para-legal functionary to educate women about their legal rights and assist them in their enforcement.

Under the "Savitri Bai Phule Hostels" guarantee, the Congress-led Centre will double the number of hostels for working women in the country, with at least one in each district.



