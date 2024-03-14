Rahul Gandhi announces Congress' 5 big poll promises to farmers: MSP, agriculture loan waiver…

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday announced the grand old party's five big promises to farmers under its 'Kisan Nyay’ guarantee ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election. This comes amid the ongoing farmers' stir as they continue to press the Centre to accept several of their demands. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi.(Congress-X)

The Congress' five big poll promises to the farmers include -

Guarantee of legal status to MSP under the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations. Guarantee to create a permanent 'Agriculture Loan Waiver Commission' to waive off the loans of farmers and determine the amount of loan waiver. Guarantee to ensure payment directly into the bank account of farmers within 30 days in case of crop loss by changing the insurance plan. Guarantee to make new import-export policy keeping the interest of farmers ahead. Guarantee to make farmers GST-free by removing GST from agricultural commodities.

“My salute to all the food providers of the country! Congress has brought five such guarantees for you which will eliminate all your problems from the roots…Congress aims to make the lives of the farmers who irrigate the soil of the country with their sweat, happy and these five historic decisions are steps taken in that direction,” Gandhi wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter.

On Wednesday, the Congress announced five key poll promises under the party’s ‘Nari Nyay (Women’s Justice) Guarantee. These included financial assistance of ₹1 lakh per annum for poor women, a right to half the new posts under the central government and working women’s hostels in every district.

Farmers' protest

More than 200 farmers' unions began their protest with a ‘Delhi Chalo’ march on February 13 this year to press the Centre to accept their demands. The farm bodies are demanding a law guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP) - a condition they had set in 2021 when they agreed to withdraw their agitation against the now-repealed farm laws. They are also demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations, pensions for farmers and farm labourers, and farm debt waiver.

After pausing the agitation for a few days following talks with the Centre, the farmers held a nationwide ‘Rail Roko’ protest on March 10.

On Thursday, the farmers, in large numbers, gathered in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan to hold a ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’. According to Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), at least 50,000 farmers are participating in the event.