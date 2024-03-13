Farmers' ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ at Delhi's Ramlila Maiden tomorrow, traffic advisory issued

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) is set to hold the ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ at the Ramlila ground in Delhi on March 14. According to the SKM, more than 50,000 farmers from Punjab are expected to attend the event. In view of this, the Delhi traffic police has issued an advisory, alerting the commuters about the traffic regulations and diversions of routes. Farmers to hold ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ in Delhi on March 14; check traffic advisory

According to the advisory, movement of traffic will be regulated from 6am to 4pm on Thursday on these routes - Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Asaf Ali Road, Swami Vivekanand Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, Minto Road, Maharaja Ranjeet Singh flyover, Bhavbhuti Marg, Chaman Lal Marg, Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Marg, Jai Singh Road, Sansad Marg, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Ashoka Road, Connaught Circus, and DDU Marg.

Meanwhile, traffic diversions may be imposed on these routes from 6am - Delhi Gate, Mir Dard Chowk, Ajmeri Gate Chowk, Guru Nanak Chowk, R/Kamla Market, Paharganj Chowk and R/A Jhandewalan, Maharaja Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak chowk, Barakhamba Road/Tolstoy Road crossing, Janpath road/ Tolstoy Marg crossing, and R/A GPO.

“People travelling towards ISBT, railway station, or airport are advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time in hand,” the advisory read.

It added, “Commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding or bypassing the above-mentioned roads, if possible, and by making maximum use of public transport, especially Metro services. Further, the general public is advised to keep sufficient time at hand while planning road journeys via the above-mentioned roads and junctions.”

Meanwhile, the Delhi police have issued the NOC for conducting the Mahapanchayat at Ramlila Maidan and arranged parking space and other basic amenities like water, toilets, and ambulances with the support of the municipal administration of Delhi.

According to the SKM, preparations are in full swing to ensure the massive participation of farmers in the ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’. In a release issued by the farm body, the Mahapanchayat will adopt a ‘Sankalp Patra’ or ‘letter of resolution’ to intensify the fight against the “pro-corporate, communal, dictatorial policies of the Modi Government, to fight to save farming, food security, livelihood and the people from corporate loot.”

