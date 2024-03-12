Kisan Mahapanchayat on March 14: Will block rail, road traffic if stopped from going to Delhi, says SKM

Farmer body Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Monday announced that more than 50,000 farmers from Punjab will reach Ram Leela Maidan in Delhi to attend the ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ on March 14. Samyukta Kisan Morcha members addressing the media in Ludhiana on Monday. (Manish/HT)

The union leaders said if they were stopped by the authorities to move forward, they would block traffic and rail tracks. The SKM leaders held a meeting on Monday to review the situation in Ludhiana.

SKM leader Hardev Singh Sandhu, while talking to media, said one of their teams is arranging permission from the government to hold the event, but they will definitely march towards Delhi and attend the event even if the government did not give them permission.

Another farmer leader Harbans Singh Sangha said a six-member committee had met Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) coordinator Jagjit Singh Dallewal several times, but there was no response from his side.

Replying to a question about a fresh offer of minimum support price (MSP) on five crops by the Centre, Sangha said the farmers have already turned down the offer.

He said the Centre tried to dilute the agitation by repeatedly making offers which they had already rejected.

“We demand MSP on all 23 crops and implementation of the Swaminathan report and we will not accept anything less than this. We will continue our protest till the demands are met,” he added.

The farmers also condemned the arrest of Kirti Kisan Union leaders, labour union leaders, and cane charge on labourers. The leaders said they also condemn Aam Aadmi Party MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra and other MLAs for threatening mediapersons and termed it an attack on the freedom of media.