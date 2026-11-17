Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit back at the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) over online trolling over his remarks about the affectionate relationship between his parents, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi recalled that his mother would sit on his father's lap during lunch and dinner, saying he had assumed this was normal while growing up. (Rahul Gandhi/Instagram)

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The Congress leader said fear, anger and hatred prevented BJP and RSS supporters from experiencing and expressing love. His remarks came a day after he spoke about his parents' relationship at the launch event of his mother's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, in New Delhi. Recalling their bond, Rahul Gandhi had said his mother would sit on his father's lap during meals, adding that he had assumed this was normal in every household while growing up.

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On Instagram, Rahul Gandhi shared an image of a 12th-century sculpture from Karnataka's Hoysaleshwar Temple showing Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva.

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Deep Dive What did Rahul Gandhi mean by his ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’ post? Alongside an image of a Shiva-Parvati sculpture, Rahul Gandhi said fear, anger and hatred can prevent people from experiencing and expressing love. He described it as his duty, as a Hindu, to help free BJP and RSS supporters from that mindset. Why did Himanta Biswa Sarma criticise Rahul Gandhi’s Shiva-Parvati post? Sarma said no human being could be equated with God and called the depiction of mortals as Shiva and Parvati arrogant. He said humility, rather than entitlement, was the foundation of greatness. What did Rahul Gandhi say about Rajiv and Sonia Gandhi’s relationship? At the launch of Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, Rahul recalled that his parents openly showed affection at home, including sitting close together during meals. He said he had assumed this was normal until he saw that his friends’ parents did not behave the same way.

{{^usCountry}} He said, "Fear, anger and hatred have woven a web in the hearts of BJP and RSS supporters that stops them from experiencing and expressing love." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said, "Fear, anger and hatred have woven a web in the hearts of BJP and RSS supporters that stops them from experiencing and expressing love." {{/usCountry}}

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“As a true Hindu, it is my duty to free them from this web, so that they too can start to experience the breathtaking beauty and joy of love and belonging in their lives. Satyam Shivam Sundaram (Truth, Goodness and Beauty in Sanskrit).”

“Hatred making us blind to love,” the overlay text on his Instagram pictures read. “I don't want to hate those who have been taught to hate.”

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Himanta Sarma targets Rahul Gandhi over Shiva-Parvati post

Rahul Gandhi's post also drew a response from Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who criticised the Congress leader over the sculpture depicting Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Sarma said no human being could be equated with God and accused the Congress leader of being arrogant.

"To portray mortals as Shiva and Parvati is not devotion. It is entitlement grown so arrogant that it believes itself divine. No Gandhi, indeed no human being, can ever become God," Sarma said on X.

"We bow before our Bhagwan. We do not equate ourselves with Him. Humility is the foundation of greatness. When arrogance takes its place, the fall has already begun," he added.

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What Rahul Gandhi said about his parents' relationship

At the launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir on Monday, Rahul Gandhi shared memories of the relationship between his parents. He also spoke about how his father's assassination in 1991 changed his mother's life.

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Recalling the family's loss, Rahul Gandhi spoke about the assassinations of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi and their impact on Sonia Gandhi.

"Suddenly, we saw our anchor (Indira Gandhi) get shot, and then we saw our biggest anchor (Rajiv Gandhi) get blown to pieces. I constantly have this argument with my mother. You have a perfect memory. She never forgets anything, except one thing. If you ask her, 'What happened when Papa died?' she has no memory of it. What you read in the book has been pieced together by my sister and her. This wonderful life, this wonderful love that they had, in one day, it disappeared," he said.

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Explaining the significance of the memoir's title, he said his parents had shared a deep bond before Rajiv Gandhi's death forced Sonia Gandhi to begin a different chapter of her life.

"It was a terrifying period for her because she knew it was going to happen. So, the book, Belonging, she belonged to my father, and my father belonged to her. Then my father disappeared, and she began another journey. A different mother. The fun-loving mother, the smiling mother, disappeared. A new mother came..." he said.

Rahul Gandhi also recalled how he had grown up watching his parents display affection openly. He said he was surprised when he visited his friends' homes and found that their parents did not behave similarly.

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"I've never seen this in another house. Every meal, there would be Papa, and on Papa's lap, there would be Mamma. I thought this was a normal thing, so I would go to my friend's house, and they wouldn't be sitting in each other's laps. I'd ask my friends, 'Guys, what is going on? Why is your mother not sitting on your father's lap?' At lunchtime, dinnertime, Mamma was sitting on Papa's lap," he said.

He also shared an anecdote about visiting the Varsity Restaurant in Cambridge, where his parents were believed to have first met.

"There was quite a lot of mythology about my parents. One of the big stories was about their meeting at the Varsity Restaurant. Many years later, I happened to be in Cambridge, and I told my girlfriend, 'Let's go to the Varsity Restaurant.' I wanted to see where my parents had met... I sat down," he recalled.

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Describing the restaurant staffer's reaction when he mentioned his parents, Rahul Gandhi said:

"They brought the menu, and I said, 'My parents met at this restaurant.' He just looked at me and said, 'Oh, them, I know them.' And I was like, 'What do you know about them?' He said, 'Oh, those two. I know exactly who you're talking about,'"

Rahul Gandhi had begun his speech by saying he had been instructed to keep the event non-political, but wanted to share a few personal memories of his mother.

"I have got very strict orders, which I'm going to follow. No politics. But as a son, or as children, I thought one of us should give a little flavour of my mother as well," he said.