A 14-year-old boy allegedly forced into bonded labour since May was rescued from Georai tehsil in Beed district in a joint operation of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) and the police's Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), an official said on Saturday.

A case was registered at Georai police station under laws relating to child labour and bonded labour. (PTI/representative ) more less

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The boy, from Raigad, was rescued from Belgaon after the Unorganised Workers Cell of DLSA received a tip-off, he added.

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"DLSA Chairman and Principal District and Sessions Judge Dinesh Surana and DLSA Secretary Syed Wahab wrote to District Collector Vivek Johnson and Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat for urgent action. He was rescued and produced before the Child Welfare Committee here," the official said.

The boy has told authorities that he was made to work without breaks, abused and not allowed to meet his parents despite repeated requests, the official said.

"As per his mother, the family had come from Raigad for charcoal work. After they returned, the employer allegedly took the boy back from Georai bus stand on a false pretext. The employer asked the family to pay some dues to get the boy back," the official said.

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{{^usCountry}} A case was registered at Georai police station under laws relating to child labour and bonded labour, he informed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case was registered at Georai police station under laws relating to child labour and bonded labour, he informed. {{/usCountry}}