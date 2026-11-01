Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flags off inaugural Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday flagged off the inaugural run of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express connecting Bengaluru and Mumbai, strengthening overnight rail connectivity between the two major metropolitan cities.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off the inaugural run of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express connecting Bengaluru and Mumbai. (PTI)

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Officials said the inaugural special train, comprising a 16-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper rake that departed from Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT), Bengaluru, is scheduled to reach Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai, at 6.15 am on Monday.

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Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, H D Kumaraswamy, Ministers of State V Somanna and Shobha Karandlaje, Members of Parliament Tejasvi Surya, P C Mohan and C N Manjunath, among others were present.

South Western Railway's new service

Deep Dive When will the Bengaluru–Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express start regular services, and what are its timings? Regular services begin from November 2 from Mumbai to Bengaluru and November 3 from Bengaluru to Mumbai. The Bengaluru-bound train leaves CSMT at 8.10 pm and arrives at SMVT Bengaluru at noon the next day; the Mumbai-bound train leaves Bengaluru at 7.45 pm and reaches CSMT at 11.55 am the following day. Which stations will the Bengaluru–Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express stop at? Regular-service stoppages are Anantapur, Guntakal, Raichur, Yadgir, Kalaburagi, Solapur, Pune and Kalyan. How many days a week will the Bengaluru–Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express run? Both directions will operate six days a week. The Bengaluru-to-Mumbai service will not run on Mondays, while the Mumbai-to-Bengaluru service will not run on Tuesdays.

South Western Railway said the train's regular services will commence from November 2 in the Mumbai-Bengaluru direction and November 3 in the return direction.

Train No. 27652 from Bengaluru to Mumbai will operate six days a week, except Mondays. It will depart SMVT Bengaluru at 7.45 pm and reach CSMT Mumbai at 11.55 am the following day.

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{{^usCountry}} In the return direction, Train No. 27651 will depart CSMT Mumbai at 8.10 pm and arrive at SMVT Bengaluru at noon the next day. The service will operate six days a week, except Tuesdays. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the return direction, Train No. 27651 will depart CSMT Mumbai at 8.10 pm and arrive at SMVT Bengaluru at noon the next day. The service will operate six days a week, except Tuesdays. {{/usCountry}}

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The service' scheduled stoppages are Anantapur, Guntakal, Raichur, Yadgir, Kalaburagi, Solapur, Pune and Kalyan.

The inaugural special train also had stoppages at Hindupur, Dharmavaram and Lonavala, in addition to the stations covered by the regular service.

The composition of the 16-coach rake includes eight motor car and four trailer car coaches.

Also Read I Yogi, railway minister flag off UP’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train from Varanasi

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South Western Railway said the new service is expected to provide passengers with a comfortable overnight travel option while improving connectivity between Karnataka and Maharashtra.