Rain and thunderstorms likely in Chandigarh, Delhi on March 29-30: IMD forecasts wet spell across North India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said a wet spell will persist over northwest India, with rainfall activity set to intensify and peak on March 29 and 30. The IMD said maximum temperatures over northwest India are likely to fall by 2–4 degrees Celsius in the next 24 hour. (HT Photo)

The forecast comes amid ongoing thunderstorm activity, gusty winds and scattered rainfall reported across several parts of the country over the past 24 hours.

According to the IMD, the evolving weather pattern is being driven by multiple systems, including a western disturbance and cyclonic circulations, which are likely to trigger widespread rainfall, snowfall in higher reaches and strong winds across northern regions.

Stormy conditions across several regions The current weather system is not limited to the northwest.

Thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds have already been reported across multiple states in the past 24 hours, including Odisha, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and parts of Karnataka.

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Hailstorm activity has also been observed in isolated areas such as Uttarakhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and coastal Maharashtra, indicating unstable atmospheric conditions.

Northwest India Rainfall activity over northwest India is expected to intensify in the coming days.

Light to moderate rain or snowfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh on March 27, becoming more widespread between March 28 and 30 with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. Uttarakhand is likely to see increased activity between March 29 and 31.

In the plains, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and parts of Uttar Pradesh, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds is expected during the same period. Isolated heavy rainfall or snowfall is likely over the Kashmir Valley on March 30.

Northeast India Northeast India is set to witness widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds through March 31.

Arunachal Pradesh is likely to see rainfall between March 27 and 29, while Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura will experience continued activity through the period.

Strong winds and isolated hailstorms are likely in parts of Assam and Meghalaya on March 27.

Heavy rainfall is expected in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on March 29, in Arunachal Pradesh on March 28–29 and April 1–2, and in Assam and Meghalaya between March 28–30 and April 1–2.

East India Eastern parts of the country will continue to experience active weather conditions, with fairly widespread rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from March 27 to 31.

Bihar is expected to receive rainfall on March 28 and 29, while Jharkhand may see rain on March 28, March 31 and April 1.

Odisha is likely to witness rainfall between March 30 and April 2. Hailstorms and strong winds are expected in isolated areas of West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar on March 27–28, and in Jharkhand and Odisha on March 27. Heavy rainfall is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on March 27 and 28.

Central India Central India is likely to witness intermittent rainfall over the next few days. Madhya Pradesh may receive light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds on March 27 and again between March 29 and 31.

Similar weather conditions are expected over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh over the next week. Isolated hailstorm activity is also likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on March 29.

West India Parts of west India, particularly Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, are likely to witness rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds on March 30 and 31. Lightning activity is also expected in these regions on March 27 and 29.

Gujarat is likely to see rainfall on March 29 and 30, while coastal Maharashtra may receive rainfall on March 30. There is also a possibility of hailstorm activity in some areas during this period.

South Peninsular India Southern states are expected to experience scattered rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds over the coming days. Kerala and Mahe are likely to see rainfall between March 27 and 31, while interior Karnataka may witness activity between March 27 and April 2.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Telangana are also expected to receive rainfall during this period. Tamil Nadu may experience lightning activity on March 29, while coastal Karnataka is likely to see continued rainfall through early April.

Hot and humid conditions Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in isolated pockets of coastal Maharashtra and Kerala on March 27. Similar conditions are expected over coastal Karnataka between March 27 and 29.

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The IMD said maximum temperatures over northwest India are likely to fall by 2–4 degrees Celsius in the next 24 hours, rise slightly during March 29–30, and then dip again towards the end of the month. No significant change is expected across most other regions in the immediate term.