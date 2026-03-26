Delhi to get light rains, strong winds in coming week

The capital is set to experience a brief respite from the heat, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) stating that Delhi and adjoining areas may experience light rain and strong winds on multiple days in the coming week. The IMD has stated that rain may occur on Sunday and Monday as well. (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

“Generally cloudy sky, a possibility of very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning, and gusty wind speeds of 30-40kmph,” states IMD’s forecast for Thursday. Cloudy skies and light to very light rains are expected on Friday as well.

The IMD has stated that rain may occur on Sunday and Monday as well. Due to the same, over the course of the coming week, the maximum temperature is expected to gradually experience a marginal decrease, and fall within 29-31°C on Tuesday, March 31. The city’s maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 33.5°C, while the minimum was recorded at 16.4°C.

“On 27th March, spread of rains to increase and scattered moderate rains and thundershowers likely in Delhi NCR, Haryana, Chandigarh, UttarPradesh, and parts of Rajasthan. Once again rising temperatures will take a dip. There is an indication of strong western disturbance on Sunday or Monday, it will bring widespread spells of rains and storms,” posted Meteorologist Navdeep Dahiya on X.

The city’s 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 183 at 4:00pm by the acentral Pollution Control Board, in the moderate category. The centre’s early warning system bulletin for Delhi states that the AQI will remain in the moderate category for the coming week.