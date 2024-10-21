Rajasthan: 14-year-old dies, 6 others injured as school bus falls in ditch in Kota

A 14-year-old boy was killed and around 6 children injured when their school bus fell into a roadside ditch in the Nanta area here on Monday, police said. Representative image of bus accident: A 14-year-old student died and 6 other were injured after a school bus fell into a ditch in Kota(HT_PRINT)

The incident occurred at around 1.30 pm near Trenching Ground, police said, adding that the bus was carrying 30 students from Satyam Public School in Subash Nagar.

The bus driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to flip and plunge into the ditch which was around six feet deep, Naval Kishore, SHO of Nanta police station said.

Police and senior officials rushed to the scene and launched a rescue operation. The windows of the bus were broken to extricate the children from the wreckage.

They were taken to the MBS Hospital where one of the students -- Lokesh Bairwa -- succumbed to injuries shortly after admission. Bairwa was a resident of the Kunhadi area in Kota city.

Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota-Bundi MP Om Birla consoled the parents of the deceased child and visited the hospital to meet the injured. He directed the medical staff and the district administration to provide all necessary assistance to the victims.

Most of the injured children were discharged after receiving primary medical care, Kishore said.

According to the SHO, a preliminary probe suggests reckless driving and negligence on the part of the driver.

A case of negligent driving will be registered against the driver upon receipt of the official report, he said.