Rajasthan Budget 2022: Gehlot announces recruitment drive for 1 lakh govt posts

JAIPUR: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday announced that his government will conduct recruitment for one lakh posts in various government departments.

Delivering his budget speech, Gehlot said the state government in the last three years has appointed one lakh people, and the recruitment of another 1.25 lakh is under process.

“In the five years of the previous Bharatiya Janata Party government, around 2 lakh recruitments were done, whereas we have reached this number in just three years. Now, I declare to recruit about one lakh additional posts in various departments in the coming year,” said the chief minister.

He also announced the conducting of Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) in July this year, which the government had recently cancelled due to controversies related to the paper leak case.

In the case, the Special Operation Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police arrested more than 40 people, and suspended several government officials. The opposition BJP is protesting in and outside the assembly demanding a CBI probe in the REET paper leak case.

“No application fee will be charged from the old candidates for this examination to be held afresh and all facilities, such as free transport and food, will be given to the candidates during the examination,” he said.

The chief minister said that the number of posts in the upcoming REET examination has been increased from 32,000 to 62,000 in order to give more employment opportunities to the youth.

Gehlot added that an anti-cheating cell will be set up in the SOG to strengthen the entire process.

Addressing the media, he said, “I am surprised with the opposition’s reaction...they themselves say that the CBI probe will delay the process, but with pressure from leadership they do. We want to hold exams and recruitment on time.”

