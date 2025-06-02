Search Search
Monday, Jun 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rajasthan couple dies by suicide after husband loses 5 lakh on gaming app

PTI |
Jun 02, 2025 05:56 PM IST

The incident took place in Kheda Rampur, where the bodies of the couple were discovered hanging at home without any suicide note.

A married couple died by suicide, reportedly depressed over the husband losing around 5 lakh while gambling online, police said on Monday.

According to Deepak's family members, he had recently lost around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 lakh while gambling online and was depressed(Representative/Shutterstock)
According to Deepak's family members, he had recently lost around 5 lakh while gambling online and was depressed(Representative/Shutterstock)

Deepak Rathore and his wife, Rajesh Rathore, were found hanging from ceiling fans in their house in Kheda Rampur village in the district on Monday morning, police said.

The couple reportedly purchased a nylon rope from a local market on Sunday night and hanged themselves after having dinner, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dhaka said that when Deepak's father knocked on the door of their room on Monday morning, there was no answer. When the door was broken open, the duo was found hanging inside.

Police said no suicide note was found in the room.

According to Deepak's family members, he had recently lost around 5 lakh while gambling online and was depressed.

A couple of days ago, Deepak had spoken on the phone with his wife's elder sister and told her about his ordeal and that he had no other option but to end his life. His sister-in-law urged him not to take any extreme steps and assured help, the family members said.

Meanwhile, DSP Dhaka said a probe has been launched to ascertain the cause behind the alleged suicide.

The bodies have been handed over to family members after a post-mortem, he added.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Rajasthan couple dies by suicide after husband loses 5 lakh on gaming app
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 02, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On