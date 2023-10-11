Rajasthan farmer accuses BJP of misusing his photo in poll posters, lodges case

A 70-year-old man has accused Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in poll-bound Rajasthan of misusing his photo for its election campaign and lodged a case against the party for portraying him as an indebted farmer whose land was auctioned. On Sunday, Madhuram Jaipal met chief minister Ashok Gehlot and sought action. (X)

In his complaint Madhuram Jaipal, a resident of Ramdevra in the Jaisalmer district, sought action against the BJP, alleging that the party defamed him. “People are raising questions about me and my family. That is why I approached the police seeking justice,” said Jaipal. He added that neither his land was auctioned nor was he indebted. He added he belongs to a family of farmers and has around 200 bighas of land.

BJP posters as part of its election campaign titled “Nahi Sahega Rajasthan (Rajasthan would not tolerate)” with Jaipal’s picture claimed lands of over 19000 farmers in the state have been auctioned.

Khammaram Bishnoi, a local police officer, said a case under the Indian Penal Code’s section 500 (defamation) was lodged at Ramdevra police station on the basis of Jaipal’s complaint.

“Jaipal complained the BJP misused his photo in the posters in Jodhpur and Jaipur. He said the BJP defamed him and demanded action,” said Bishnoi. He added they lodged the case and initiated action. Bishnoi said Jaipal was forced to file the complaint after BJP leaders ignored his requests to remove the posters.

On Sunday, Jaipal met chief minister Ashok Gehlot and sought action. Gehlot, who assured him that all the posters would be removed, shared a video of his meeting with Jaipal on social media.