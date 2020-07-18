e-paper
Home / India News / Rajasthan girl found hanging: Locals allege gang rape, seek arrest of accused

Rajasthan girl found hanging: Locals allege gang rape, seek arrest of accused

The girl’s body was found hanging from a tree under suspicious circumstances

india Updated: Jul 18, 2020 22:52 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
Rajasthan Police has assured the family that a fair investigation is being done in the case.
Rajasthan Police has assured the family that a fair investigation is being done in the case.(AP Photo/Representative use)
         

Locals in Rajasthan’s Jalore blocked streets on Saturday demanding arrest in the case of a 21-year-old girl, whose body was found hanging on Friday morning from a tree in an isolated place in Sayla police station area.

“On Thursday night, the family members had lodged a missing report, after which the girl was found hanging from a tree on Friday morning following which the family members were informed about the recovery,” said a police official from Jalore, who didn’t wish to be named.

The police official added that the family members lodged a complaint alleging the deceased was abducted on Thursday night and later gang raped by five to six local men.

On Saturday morning, residents, along with the local BJP MP Devji Patel, gathered at the Sayla police station area demanding arrest of the accused. Superintendent of police (SP) Shyam Singh spoke to the family and the local MP in an attempt to control the situation.

“We have told the family members that a fair investigation is being done in the case. So far two accused have been detained,” Shyam Singh said.

The BJP MP demanded quick action in the case.

“I am extremely distressed to hear of the heartbreaking incident involving the daughter of Jalore district. I am standing for justice for the victim and her family. The district administration has been instructed to take strict action against the accused,” said Patel.

