Rajasthan government yet to decide on NPR implementation

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 17:40 IST

The Rajasthan government is yet to take a call on implementing the National Population Register (NPR) in the state, according to the officials of the directorate of census operations.

Earlier, the government of Madhya Pradesh which is governed by Congress, had decided to not implement the National Population Register (NPR).

According to the directorate, the state government is yet to approve the proposed dates for conducting the census. The directorate had proposed dates between May 16 and June 30 for house listing and updating the NPR.

“We sent reminders. Discussions are being held at the top level,” said one of the officials, who didn’t want to be named.

The official said the census is conducted in 45 days.

The time period was proposed keeping in mind that schools remain closed during that period and the majority of the census work is conducted by education department employees, especially teachers.

So far, three states -- Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and West Bengal -- have told Centre that they have put NPR ‘on hold’.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has previously questioned the CAA, NRC and NPR.

While asking to roll back the CAA and NRC he had said, “When people across the nation are protesting against CAA and NRC, the government should have rolled back the new law but they came up with NPR to mislead the nation. It is only increasing fear among people.”

Though the opposition claims that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and NPR are related, the Centre has maintained that these are two different exercises.

The NPR is a register of usual residents of the country. It is being prepared at the local (village/sub-town), sub-district, district, state and national level under provisions of the Citizenship Act 1955 and the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003.

Under house listing, information on housing stock and its condition collected during each census reveals the condition of living of the people.