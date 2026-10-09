Rajasthan orders weapons, vehicles for forest staff amid attacks linked to illegal sand mining

Rajasthan chief secretary V Srinivas has directed officials to ensure the timely provision of weapons and vehicles to forest personnel deployed in vulnerable areas of Rajasthan’s National Chambal Gharial Sanctuary and called for a joint action plan to curb illegal sand mining, amid a series of attacks on frontline personnel confronting mining operators.

Amid attacks on forest and police personnel, Rajasthan calls for stronger patrolling, weapons and vehicles to curb illegal sand mining in the Chambal sanctuary.

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Chairing a state-level coordination and monitoring committee meeting convened on the directions of the Supreme Court, Srinivas stressed a zero-tolerance approach towards illegal mining, stronger field patrolling and inspections of vulnerable areas by senior officers. He also directed departments to coordinate their efforts and submit compliance reports on time.

The directions follow multiple attacks linked to alleged illegal mining, prompting renewed concerns over the safety of personnel deployed to prevent unlawful excavation and transportation of sand.

Police constable Surendra Singh was injured after a speeding tractor-trolley allegedly involved in illegal sand mining ran over his leg in Sawai Madhopur’s Chauth Ka Barwara area on October 7. He was referred to Jaipur for treatment, while the elderly woman also sustained injuries. The driver fled the spot.

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{{^usCountry}} The incident is the latest in a series of alleged attacks on police and forest personnel involved in action against illegal mining in eastern Rajasthan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident is the latest in a series of alleged attacks on police and forest personnel involved in action against illegal mining in eastern Rajasthan. {{/usCountry}}

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On the night of September 21, forest ranger Pratap Singh Chundawat, posted in Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh district, was dragged by a dumper when he tried to flag down the vehicle, suspecting illegal mining. Following his death, the Supreme Court on September 23 directed the Rajasthan government to file a report as it examined the continuing menace of illegal sand mining in the Chambal sanctuary.

In another incident on September 26, a forest team was allegedly attacked with stones and gunfire after seizing a tractor-trolley and a compressor machine during action against illegal mining near Kondapura village in Bharatpur district.

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Earlier, forest personnel were allegedly attacked in Tonk in August, while a forest outpost in the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve was attacked in March, with an arrested person freed and a seized tractor-trolley taken away.

The Supreme Court has directed Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh to strengthen surveillance, establish checkposts, take action against organised mining networks and protect frontline forest personnel. It has also asked the states to consider preventive detention against alleged kingpins and habitual offenders involved in organised illegal sand mining.

Against this backdrop, Srinivas emphasised the need to strengthen field-level security and improve coordination among departments to ensure effective enforcement.

During his visit to Kota, the chief secretary also inspected the cyber police station, New Medical College Hospital and Kota Super Thermal Power Station, besides reviewing the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari campaign.

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At the cyber police station, he reviewed registered cases, investigations, arrests and the status of charge sheets. He said better coordination between banks and police, along with timely information-sharing, could help protect cyber fraud victims. He directed officials to raise the issue in District Level Bankers’ Committee meetings.

At New Medical College Hospital, Srinivas called for complete digitisation of government hospitals while keeping patient care the priority. He stressed improving medical education, research and publications, as well as strengthening maternal and child healthcare services.

He directed officials to ensure early identification and regular monitoring of high-risk pregnancies, adequate antenatal check-ups and blood supplies, adherence to treatment protocols and better referral transport facilities. He also inspected the neonatal intensive care unit and maternity ward and interacted with a patient admitted for delivery.