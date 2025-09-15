Rajnath Singh approves new framework for defence revenue procurement

Defence minister Rajnath Singh has approved the revised Defence Procurement Manual (DPM) 2025 to further streamline and expedite revenue procurement to cater to the emerging requirements of the armed forces in the era of modern warfare, and enable the domestic industry through simpler processes, the ministry said on Sunday. Defence minister Rajnath Singh has approved the revised Defence Procurement Manual (DPM) 2025 to further streamline and expedite revenue procurement to cater to the emerging requirements of the armed forces in the era of modern warfare, and enable the domestic industry through simpler processes (ANI)

“The new manual is aimed at achieving self-reliance in fulfilling the needs of the armed forces under revenue head (operations & sustenance segment). It will foster jointness among the three services and help in maintaining the highest level of military preparedness through expeditious decision making,” it said in a statement.

The DPM was last promulgated in 2009. Procurement of goods and services by the defence services and other organisations under the defence ministry is regulated by the manual.

Ease of doing business has been further strengthened in the revised document to boost atmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defence manufacturing and technology, the ministry said.

The manual sets down the guiding principles and provisions for all revenue procurements in the ministry valued at around ₹1 lakh crore in the current financial year.

“There has been a pressing need for this manual to be aligned with latest developments in the field of public procurement duly ensuring the use of technology in procurement with utmost fairness, transparency, and accountability.”

The revised document has been aligned with the updated provisions of the Manual for Procurement of Goods issued by the finance ministry. Many provisions of development contracts have been relaxed to address concerns raised by different quarters, including the industry. A provision has been introduced not to levy liquidated damages (LD) during the development phase.