Rajnath Singh, Army chief meet for key briefing on military efforts after Pahalgam terror attack

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday met the Indian Army's Chief of General Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan at his residence in Delhi to discuss key issues related to the military response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. The defence minister met Chief of General Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan at his residence.(HT_PRINT)

On April 22, terrorists attacked the Baisaran meadow near the Pahalgam town of Anantnag district, and gunned down 26 civilians, mostly tourists. Follow LIVE updates on the Pahalgam terror attacks here

The incident was one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans.

Also Read: India summons top Pak diplomat after 5 big actions post-Pahalgam attack: Report

Since the attack, the Jammu and Kashmir police, CRPF, Army and other security personnel have amped up search and cordon operations in order to root out people involved in terrorist activities.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also launched a probe, and are currently questioning eyewitnesses.

Cabinet Committee on Security meeting

On April 23, PM Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) to discuss India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Also Read: Pahalgam attack: Houses of 5 terrorists razed by security forces in J&K

During the meeting it was decided that India would withdraw its defence, navy and air advisors from the Indian high commission in Islamabad after a Pakistani militant group claimed responsibility for the attack.

The overall strength of the high commissions in Pakistan was also brought down to 30 from 55, effective from May 1, 2025.

India also decided that they would suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, a decades-long agreement on water and intelligence sharing with Pakistan.

The suspension of the treaty has caused the tense relations between the two countries to worsen, with Pakistani authorities closing airspaces for Indian-owned airlines, among other tit-for-tat punitive measures.