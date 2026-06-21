Rajnath Singh backs key Meghalaya infrastructure proposals on Yoga Day

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday led the 12th International Day of Yoga celebrations at the Eastern Air Command headquarters in Meghalaya, performing yoga alongside nearly 1,000 Indian Air Force and Army personnel before holding discussions with chief minister Conrad K. Sangma on a series of strategic infrastructure projects. Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma and top officials of the IAF join together to commemorate International Yoga Day at Eastern Air Command Shillong (HT Sourced Photo)

The mass yoga session was attended by Sangma, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, Air officer commanding-in-chief, Eastern Air Command, Air Marshal Inderpal Singh Walia and general officer commanding headquarters 101 area Lt Gen Mohit Wadhwa.

Singh described yoga as “a holistic science and an art of living” that connects individuals with their inner selves, society, nature and ultimately the divine. He said yoga offers “a path to inner stability, mental clarity and emotional resilience” and urged people to embrace the practice in their everyday lives.

“Make yoga an integral part of daily life to build a healthy body, a calm mind and a strong nation,” the Defence minister said.

In a post on X, Singh credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts for transforming yoga into a global movement, saying the ancient Indian practice symbolised the strength of India’s traditions and was contributing to the well-being of people around the world.

Sangma thanked the PM for championing International Yoga Day and highlighted yoga’s role in improving fitness, flexibility and overall well-being, particularly among young people.

On the sidelines of the programme, the CM raised several infrastructure projects requiring support from the ministry of defence, including the proposed expansion of Shillong Airport and the four-laning of the Shillong-Barik Point road corridor.

A key focus of the discussions was the proposed Ratacherra-Ranikor road along the India-Bangladesh border, which the state government wants declared a strategic road. Sangma said the project would strengthen border connectivity, facilitate movement of people and goods, and serve national security interests.

According to the CM, Singh responded favourably to the proposal. “The defence minister responded positively to the proposal and assured us that the matter would receive due consideration,” Sangma said.

He noted that connectivity from Ranikor to Dalu has already been established in phases through NH-217 and NH-127B and further via the Phulbari-Dhubri bridge corridor, while the Ratacherra-Ranikor stretch remains the missing link.

Separately, Lok Bhavan marked International Yoga Day by hosting more than 200 NCC cadets from institutions across Shillong. Organised by the NCC Group Headquarters, Shillong, the programme featured a mass yoga session under the Common Yoga Protocol.

Additional chief secretary to the governor H.C. Choudhary lauded the cadets’ enthusiastic participation of the cadets. Officials said the event reflected growing youth awareness among youth about healthy living, discipline and holistic development through yoga.