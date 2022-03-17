Rajnath Singh inaugurates 7-storey complex built in 45 days, a landmark for DRDO

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday inaugurated a seven-storey building that was constructed in record 45 days for the homegrown fifth-generation fighter aircraft programme. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) used in-house developed hybrid technology for the construction of the Flight Control System (FCS) Complex at Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) in Bengaluru.

Congratulating everyone involved in the project, Singh said that it is no less than a miracle since it used to take years to complete such a project.

The complex will be used to house R&D facilities for the indigenous development of Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and other manned and unmanned aircraft. The multi-storeyed infrastructure consists of conventional, pre-engineered and precast methodology.

The foundation stone for the project was laid on November 22, 2021, and the construction began on February 1, 2022, providing the necessary state-of-the-art infrastructure to support the R&D activities for FCS through composite construction technology in the shortest time frame.

For the first time ever in the history of the construction industry in the country, DRDO said, the premier government’s agency has set a unique record of completing a permanent seven-storey building in 45 days that too in a ready to move condition.

The column and beam elements of the structural frame have been built with steel plates. The columns are made of concrete-filled steel with hollow cross-sections. The slabs were partially precast and all these structural members were assembled at the site. No dry joints are present in the structure as concreting was done simultaneously to make the structure monolithically cast, unlike the case of precast construction.

The steel provides a permanent framework to the concrete core which reduces the time and effort drastically as compared to conventional construction. According to DRDO, the state-of-the-art complex has VRF air-conditioning system along with an electrical system and fire protection as per the standard National building code.

