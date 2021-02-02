Rajnath Singh leaves for Bengaluru to inaugurate HAL's 2nd LCA production line
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday left for Bengaluru to inaugurate Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's (HAL) second Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) production line, ahead of the upcoming Aero India 2021.
"Leaving New Delhi for Bengaluru to inaugurate HAL's (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) second LCA (Light Combat Aircraft) production line today and attend Aero India show to be held from February 3 to 5," he wrote on Twitter.
He further said that despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the participation in the show is extremely encouraging.
Last month, the Cabinet Committee on Security chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the largest indigenous defence procurement deal worth about ₹48,000 crores to buy 83 LCA Tejas Mark1A fighter jets.
The deal to be signed in the next few days with HAL would strengthen the Indian Air Force's fleet of homegrown fighter jet 'LCA-Tejas' and overall combat capability.
The Aero India, which provides a platform for aerospace companies to showcase their products and services is scheduled to be held from February 3 to 5 at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru.
This year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the air show, Aero India 2021 would be a hybrid show, which means delegates would be present either physically or virtually.
A negative Covid-19 (RT-PCR) test has been made mandatory for those attending the 13th biennial Aero India-2021 show.
According to organisers, 41 aircraft including Dakota, Su30 MKI would participate in the flight display on an inaugural day while there would be 63 aircraft on static display.
The key attractions would be the display by Surya Kiran aircraft and Sarang helicopters, which would be participating for the first time in this biennial event.
