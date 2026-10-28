Rajnath Singh to push for deeper defence ties at ASEAN defence ministers' meet in Philippines

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will seek to strengthen defence ties with Southeast Asian nations and identify new areas of cooperation during his two-day visit to the Philippines for the 13th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus from October 28-29, officials said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh receives a warm welcome, on his arrival at Airport, in Cebu on Tuesday. (@DefenceMinIndia X)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The visit comes days after Singh said India was ready to explore defence cooperation with the Southeast Asian bloc in areas ranging from patrol vessels, radars and air defence systems to helicopters, drones and other technologies.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The visit will also focus on advancing a free, open and inclusive order in the vast Indo-Pacific region, the officials said.

“India is firmly committed to ASEAN centrality and the peace, stability, and collective growth of the Indo-Pacific region under our Act East Policy,” Singh said on the eve of his visit.

“During my visit, I will also hold several bilateral meetings with my counterparts from participating nations. These interactions will be a great opportunity to review our ongoing defence ties and explore new avenues to strengthen our strategic partnerships.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: 18 months after Operation Sindoor, India invites Pakistan for SCO event in Delhi 11 ASEAN members, 8 dialogue partners to come together {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: 18 months after Operation Sindoor, India invites Pakistan for SCO event in Delhi 11 ASEAN members, 8 dialogue partners to come together {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) is the highest defence consultative and cooperative mechanism in ASEAN. The ADMM-Plus brings together the 11 ASEAN member states—Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam—and eight dialogue partners—India, the US, China, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand—to strengthen security and defence cooperation.

India has stepped up defence cooperation with ASEAN. Indonesia is set to become the third ASEAN member state, after the Philippines and Vietnam, to acquire the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile jointly developed by India and Russia. The missile proved its lethality during last year’s conflict with Pakistan.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

India seeks an Indo-Pacific where all countries can make their own choices, protect their interests, and pursue development in peace, Singh said on October 14 at the inaugural session of the ASEAN-India Defence Think Tank Forum at the Manohar Parrikar Institute of Defence Studies and Analyses.

Also Read: India set to corner Pakistan on Masood Azhar issue at FATF meet

“We believe that security is strengthened when countries build capacity together, respect international law, and maintain trust through dialogue," Singh said.

His comments also assume significance because China has been looking to boost its influence in the Indo-Pacific by setting up military bases, pushing smaller countries to advance its maritime claims, and forcing strategic concessions from vulnerable States.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

India has consistently called for a free, open and inclusive order in the Indo-Pacific, pivoting on respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations, while stressing the peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue and under the framework of international law. China has longstanding territorial disputes in the South China Sea with several members of the bloc, including Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam.

Singh earlier called for adherence to international law and peaceful resolution of differences. “Differences should be discussed early and peacefully, before they become disputes. We should support a regional order in which countries can work together without being forced to choose sides.”

The Philippines is the chair of ADMM-Plus for 2026. Under the construct of ADMM-Plus, India is co-chairing the experts working group on counter-terrorism with Malaysia for 2024-2027.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}