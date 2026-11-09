Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam Minister Anoop Jacob on Monday said that random inspections were being carried out at petrol outlets in four districts following allegations in Karnataka that fuel was being sold with ethanol content above the prescribed limit.

Random ethanol testing commences at select fuel outlets in Keralam

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Jacob told the media that besides the findings in Karnataka, complaints have been received in Keralam regarding vehicles being damaged and therefore, the government decided to order the inspections.

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"In view of complaints being received from the public about vehicles being damaged and the apprehensions they have about the presence of more than permissible limits of ethanol in fuel, it is the government's responsibility to allay their fears. That is why the inspections have been ordered," he said.

The food and civil supplies minister said that samples will be collected randomly and sent for testing at a government lab from where the results will be available within 10 days.

He said that more than 20 per cent of ethanol is not permitted in fuel and any violation will lead to sealing of the outlet and initiation of prosecution against those responsible.

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{{^usCountry}} The samples are being collected from various locations in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kannur districts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The samples are being collected from various locations in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kannur districts. {{/usCountry}}

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Jacob had earlier said that according to a 2014 state notification, issued under the Central Motor Spirit and High Speed Diesel Order, 2005, officials ranging from the Commissioner of Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs to Taluk Supply Officers are empowered to conduct inspections and initiate legal action.

Karnataka had alleged that major oil marketing companies were supplying petrol with ethanol content above the prescribed 20 per cent limit, with tests reportedly showing levels as high as 31.2 per cent. The Karnataka government has sought action against the companies.

Karnataka Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology Minister Rizwan Arshad had said at a recent press conference that the allegations were based on tests on petrol samples collected from Bengaluru, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Mangaluru and Tumakuru.

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Public sector oil marketing companies have rejected the claim that petrol sold at some retail outlets in Karnataka contained up to 31 per cent ethanol.

They maintained that the E20 petrol they supplied across the country, including Karnataka, conformed to IS 17021, the Bureau of Indian Standards specification for ethanol-blended motor gasoline.

The companies had raised concerns over the sampling procedure and methodology adopted in the October 2026 testing exercise.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.