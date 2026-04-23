Rape in Alwar, murder in Delhi, arrest in Dwarka: What unfolded in IRS officer’s daughter case in 48 hours

The alleged rape and murder of a 22-year-old woman in south Delhi’s Kailash Hills, Amar Colony area, in South Delhi by a former house help has made headlines due to the nature of events and harrowing series of incidents that unfolded in the last 48 hours. Delhi Police officials and forensic team members are seen at a residence in Kailash Hills, Amar Colony area, in New Delhi. (Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)

Police have arrested a 23-year-old former household employee, identified as Rahul Meena. He is currently in four-day judicial custody.

Here's how sequence of events unfolded in the case:

Tuesday night: Alleged assault in Alwar According to police, Rahul allegedly raped another woman in Rajasthan’s Alwar just hours before committing the crime in Delhi. The complainant alleged that the accused, a friend of her husband, visited her house late Tuesday night while her husband was attending a wedding and sexually assaulted her, Alwar Superintendent of Police (SP) Sudhir Chaudhary said. Police in Alwar added that the accused and the woman’s husband were reportedly associated through gambling activities, as reported earlier by HT.

Wednesday morning: Rahul travels to Delhi Police said Rahul travelled to Delhi the next morning. Investigators said Rahul left Alwar shortly after the complaint was filed and travelled to Delhi.

Also read | 2 rapes, 1 murder in 24 hrs, and a hidden key: Shocking details in high-profile Delhi crime

He allegedly sold one of his phones for Rs10,000 and hired a van, promising the driver ₹6,000 for the trip. “However, he reached Delhi and got off the van without paying the driver,” an officer said.

Rahul heads to house in Kailash Hills at 6:28am The accused was seen entering the house in Kailash Hills at 6:28 am in the CCTV footage. According to a senior police officer, the house had what the family described as a “strong” security system, including a digital lock on the main door of the third floor, a steel gate at the staircase entry to the floor, and another door outside the lift on the third floor. The steel door could only be opened using a smart card. However, police said there was a loophole in the system.

Accused was aware of hidden smart card used for entry The couple would leave the door outside the lift open whenever they went to the gym and carry their own smart card for re-entry, while keeping another card hidden outside the house for domestic helps to use, ensuring their daughter was not disturbed while sleeping, earlier HT reported.

Also read | Kailash Hills horror: IIT graduate raped, killed in posh South Delhi neighbourhood by former house help

The police officer said all domestic helps, including Meena, were aware of the location where the smart card was kept. “They would keep one smart key outside the main door for the helps, and they all knew where it was,” the officer said. Investigators added that Meena was familiar with the couple’s routine and the placement of the key.

Inside the house for 40 minutes: Assault and murder Police said after entering the house he went directly to a rooftop study where the officer’s daughter, an IIT graduate preparing for civil services, was present.

Also read | Suspect in Delhi's Kailash Hills rape-murder sexually assaulted woman in Rajasthan hours before: Cops

Police allege that he attacked the woman, strangled her using a mobile phone charging cable and struck her with a heavy object, rendering her unconscious. A police official told news agency PTI, “The investigation suggests that the accused raped the victim while she was still unconscious. He then dragged her down the stairs to another room where a locker was kept, and attempted to open the biometric lock using her fingerprint, but it did not open.”

He then broke open the locker using a screwdriver, took cash and jewellery, changed his clothes and left the house.