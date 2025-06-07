‘Rape should be treason’: Khan Sir call for justice in Muzaffarpur rape-murder case

Popular educator and YouTuber Khan Sir on Saturday came out strongly against the horrific alleged rape and death of a minor girl in Bihar's Muzaffarpur and said such crimes should be treated as acts of treason or "desh droh." Khan Sir also urged the country’s legal community to deny representation to individuals accused of such heinous acts.(PTI)

In an emotionally charged response, Khan Sir also urged the country’s legal community to deny representation to individuals accused of such heinous acts.

Khan Sir, whose actual name is Faizal Khan, further stated that he spoke to Bihar governor Arif Mohammad Khan over this matter, and he also expressed deep concern.

"I spoke to the Governor about this. Such people should be boycotted. What do you expect in a country where even rapists get good lawyers? I request the lawyers of our country that if all the lawyers unite so that if someone has committed rape, acid attack, burnt a woman to death, or kidnapping then they will not get a good lawyer. Such incidents should be brought under the category of treason. The Governor was also very concerned about this matter," he said.

The incident in Muzaffarpur has sent shockwaves through Bihar, where a minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and later succumbed to her injuries.

Bihar governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Muzaffarpur rape-murder

On June 4, Bihar governor Arif Mohammad Khan expressed sympathies with the family of the Muzaffarpur rape-murder victim and urged the people not to politicise the matter.

Speaking to the media after visiting the family of the victim, Khan said that this is not a political matter, but a matter of humanity.

"I first want to ensure that I am fully informed about the actions taken in this matter. My deepest sympathies are with the family. I met with some people today and requested that they not politicise this issue. This is not a political matter -- it is purely a matter of humanity. What does the dignity of women mean? Without ensuring the dignity of women, can there be any dignity for society at all?" the Bihar governor said.

Bihar deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha has assured that strict action will be taken against those who failed in their duties.

About the case investigation, Muzaffarpur SSP Sushil Kumar on Monday said that the accused had been arrested and sent to judicial custody.