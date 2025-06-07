Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav’s escort vehicle hit by truck; 3 cops injured in Vaishali

Patna: Three police personnel from former deputy chief minister and leader of opposition (LOP) Tejashwi Prasad Yadav’s escort team were injured after a vehicle in his cavalcade met with an accident in Bihar’s Vaishali district while travelling from Madhepura to Patna early Saturday. No other vehicles were impacted, including that of Yadav. The three police personnel were admitted to the district hospital in Vaishali (Representational image)

The police said that Yadav was travelling to Patna after attending a function in Madhepura. The security vehicle was hit by a speeding truck, when they had stopped at a roadside tea stall near Goriya bridge in Vaishali.

The three police personnel were admitted to the district hospital in Vaishali, and one of them has been referred to the Patna Medical College Hospital for better treatment, police said.

“We had gone to Madhepura around 10 am. While returning, we halted at a roadside tea stall for tea. Suddenly, a speeding truck whose driver lost control rammed into three-four vehicles. The driver and security personnel were injured in the incident. The incident occurred barely five feet from the tea stall,” Yadav, who met the injured — Ram Nath Yadav, Lalan Kumar, and Dharmveer Kumar — at Hajipur Sadar Hospital before heading to Patna, said.

Following the accident, traffic was hit on the Hajipur-Muzaffarpur road, which was later cleared by the police.

“The doctors have been instructed to provide appropriate treatment to all the injured. After the collision, the truck was chased and seized from Patedha toll plaza,” superintendent of police (SP) of Vaishali Lalit Mohan Sharma said.