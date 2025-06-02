Muzaffarpur minor rape-murder: NCW takes cognisance, Congress stages protest | What we know

The rape-murder of a minor girl in Bihar's Muzaffarpur has sparked outrage, with the National Commission of Women taking cognisance over the incident which also saw protests by Congress. The girl, who was allegedly raped in her village last week, succumbed to her injuries at a state-run hospital on Sunday. People gather outside the post-mortem department after the death of a minor girl undergoing treatment at PMCH, in Patna, (PTI)

As the family of the nine-year-old victim allege negligence, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday taken suo moto cognisance of the case and condemned the "gross negligence and systemic failure" leading to the girl's death.

Muzaffarpur minor rape-murder | Latest updates

NCW condemns negligence: National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar condemned the negligence leading to the victim's death as the commission took cognisance of the case. NCW called on the Chief Secretary and Bihar DGP to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into her death.

Bihar Police stated that the chargesheet will be filed within the next 15 days for a speedy trial. "All samples have been collected, samples have been collected from clothes too... Besides this, we will file a chargesheet within 15 days. This will be brought under a speedy trial, so that we can take whatever further action is required," Sushil Kumar, SSP of Bihar told news agency ANI.

Bihar Police stated that the chargesheet will be filed within the next 15 days for a speedy trial. "All samples have been collected, samples have been collected from clothes too... Besides this, we will file a chargesheet within 15 days. This will be brought under a speedy trial, so that we can take whatever further action is required," Sushil Kumar, SSP of Bihar told news agency ANI. Congress stages protest: The rape-murder of the Dalit girl comes ahead of the assembly elections in the state. Slamming the Nitish Kumar government, Congress staged a protest in Muzaffarpur. Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi also took to X to condemned the incident. "The brutality against a minor Dalit girl in Muzaffarpur and the subsequent negligence in her treatment is extremely shameful. If she had received timely treatment, her life could have been saved. But the double-engine government was negligent not only in providing security but also in saving her life," he wrote on X.

What is the case?

On May 26, a minor girl was lured with a chocolate near her aunt's house in Muzaffarpur, and raped and assaulted. As per a PTI report, the accused tried to kill the girl after raping her after slash wounds were found on the minor's throat and chest.

"Her vocal cords were damaged, and she was unable to speak. The accused was arrested," a police official told PTI.

The girl was brought to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital in Muzaffarpur with neck and internal injuries.

The family further stated that officials at the Turki police station refused to register the case due to the accused's influence in the village.

The complaint was registered at the Women's police station in the district, which further ordered a medical examination and confirmed that the minor had been raped.

As the girl's condition got worse, she was referred to Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) for further treatment. However, as per reports, the family stated that they were made to wait for hours in the ambulance and the registration ward of the hospital.

"The doctors referred us to Patna, but we didn't like it there either. It's not a good hospital. Yesterday, we came, and we waited for three hours in an ambulance. When everyone started creating a ruckus, they admitted her at 4 o'clock. There was no convenience for anything. The child was uneasy and started crying at night. The doctors got upset and gave sleeping medicine to the child all night long and at eight o'clock in the morning, she died," the victim's uncle Virendra Paswan told ANI on Sunday.