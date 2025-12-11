‘Raped, forced to drink sanitiser’: UP policewoman claims horrific assault by in-laws for dowry

A police constable in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit has alleged that she was forced to drink sanitiser by her in-laws after she caught her husband and sister-in-law in an inappropriate situation in September last year. The complainant said that she got married on January 26, 2023 and her, also a constable, is a resident of UP’s Meerut. (Representational Photo)

The constable registered a case against her husband and her in-laws on Sunday for allegedly harassing her with dowry demands and subjecting her to cruelty, the report said citing a police official on Tuesday, reported news agency PTI.

While the complainant is posted in Pilibhit district’s Bisalpur police station, her husband, also a constable, is posted at Sector-20 police station in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that on September 5, 2024, she found her husband and sister-in-law in an inappropriate situation. However, when she confronted them, she was allegedly assaulted by her in-laws and was forced to drink sanitiser in a fatal attempt by them. She alleged that the incident led to her hospitalisation.

The woman alleged that in January last year, she gave birth to a son in Meerut, who now faces health complications due to the assault she endured when he was in the womb.

Case registered under these sections

The case was registered at Bisalpur police station, as confirmed by the Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjeev Shukla. According to police, the case was registered under several relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Dowry Prohibition Act including sections 85 (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(3) (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).

Among the people who have been booked are the complainant’s husband, father-in-law, mother-in-law, brothers-in-law and and sisters-in-law, the PTI report said.

‘Spent ₹ 50 lakh on wedding, in-laws not happy with dowry’

The complainant said that she got married on January 26, 2023 to a resident of UP’s Meerut. Detailing her ordeal, the complainant said that although her family spent around approximately ₹50 lakh on the wedding and gave a car along with golden and silver jewellery and other items to her in-laws, they were not happy with it.

She alleged that within two days of her wedding, her in-laws demanded a Scorpio (SUV) and dismissed what they had received as low-quality. When she said she would not be able to meet these demands, her in-laws allegedly abused her.

Among her many allegations, the complainant also alleged that in July 2023, her husband and father-in-law forced her to take medication to conceive a boy, to which she refused. However, they then came to Pilibhit to attack her and intended to kill her.

She further alleged that she was raped by her brother-in-law at gunpoint in Meerut, of which she complained on October 5, 2025 and a case was registered at the Kharkhauda police station under sections Sections 64 (punishment for rape), 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the BNS.

(With inputs from PTI)