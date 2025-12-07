Chandigarh: Woman found dead in Bapu Dham Colony, kin allege dowry harassment

A 24-year-old woman, Anita, resident of Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, was found dead under suspicious circumstances on Tuesday afternoon. Her family has alleged dowry harassment, assault, and murder by her husband and in-laws. The FIR also mentions allegations of an illicit relationship, which Anita claimed had led to escalating violence and threats. (HT File)

According to a written complaint submitted by the victim’s brother, Luv Kumar, a resident of Sector 20, Chandigarh, Anita was married to Pankaj of Bapu Dham Colony on February 1, 2024. Since the marriage, Anita was allegedly subjected to continuous physical and mental torture for dowry.

Luv stated that Anita suffered a miscarriage last year due to severe beatings. He further alleged that the entire family demanded money and forced Anita to bring cash and household items. “This Diwali, they threw her out. She was allowed to return only after I bought an LED and a juicer,” the brother wrote in his complaint.

The complainant said that on December 3, he received a distress call from his younger sister Chand, informing him that Anita was terrified and crying. When he spoke to Anita, she reportedly said, “He is beating me a lot. The pain is increasing. I am afraid he might kill me.”

The FIR also mentions allegations of an illicit relationship, which Anita claimed had led to escalating violence and threats.

At around 3.42 pm, Luv received a call from a neighbour, Ashuved, informing him that something serious had happened and Anita had been taken to hospital. When he reached the hospital, he found Anita dead.

“There were visible injury marks on her body. The hospital staff said she was brought in a dying state,” Luv alleged.

Holding Anita’s husband Pankaj, sister-in-law Meenakshi, and brother-in-law Vijay responsible, the complainant has demanded strict legal action for dowry harassment, forced abortion, domestic violence, and murder or abetment to suicide.

Police registered the complaint under Section 80 (dowry death) of the BNS and investigation is underway.