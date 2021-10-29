RBI governor Shaktikanta Das to remain in office for three more years

The government has extended the tenure of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das by three years, with effect from December 10 this year, according to a statement released on Friday.

He was appointed as RBI governor in December 2018 for three years, replacing Urjit Patel.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the reappointment of Shri Shaktikanta Das… as governor, Reserve Bank of India, for a period of three years beyond December 10, 2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” the statement said.

The ACC is headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shaktikanta Das, a 1980-batch retired IAS officer, has held key positions in the finance ministry. He has worked as secretary in the department of revenue (DOR) and the department of economic affairs (DEA).

After retirement, he was appointed as the RBI governor, taking charge in December 2018. Before his appointment at the central bank, he served as a member of the 15th finance commission and also as India’s G20 Sherpa.

Shaktikanta Das, a postgraduate from St. Stephen’s College in New Delhi, has more than four decades of experience in various areas of governance.

He has held several important positions in the central and state governments in the areas of finance, taxation, industries and infrastructure.

During his long tenure in the finance ministry, he was directly associated with the preparation of eight union budgets.

Shaktikanta Das also served as India’s alternate governor in the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, the New Development Bank, and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

He has represented India in international forums involving the International Monetary Fund, G20, Brics and Saarc.