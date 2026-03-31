RBSE 12th Result LIVE: Results of all streams to be announced at 10am today

Candidates can also check their Class 12 results on the HT Portal Education page. They will have to pre-register on the portal for the result details.

The Class 12 results for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts are expected to be declared together.

The Rajasthan Board Class 12 exam commenced on February 12 and concluded on March 11, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm. The exam commenced with the Psychology paper and concluded with the Physical Education paper.

More than 8 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination, including all three streams. Follow the blog for the latest updates on the result date and time, how to check and other details.