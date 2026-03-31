RBSE 12th Result LIVE: Results of all streams to be announced at 10am today
RBSE 12th Result LIVE: Class 12 results for all streams to be out on official website today, March 31. Follow the blog for latest updates on result date, time, how to check and more.
- 18 Mins agoScience stream gender wise pass percentage of 2025
- 34 Mins agoDate and time of the result
- 1 Hr 1 Mins agoResults of all 3 streams will be announced together
- 1 Hr 4 Mins agoWhere to check results?
- 1 Hr 6 Mins agoResults to be out today
RBSE 12th Result LIVE: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE/BSER) has announced the RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 date and time. The Rajasthan Board Class 12 results will be announced at 10 am on March 31, 2026. The Class 12 board results, when announced, can be checked by candidates on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in....Read More
Candidates can also check their Class 12 results on the HT Portal Education page. They will have to pre-register on the portal for the result details.
The Class 12 results for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts are expected to be declared together.
The Rajasthan Board Class 12 exam commenced on February 12 and concluded on March 11, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm. The exam commenced with the Psychology paper and concluded with the Physical Education paper.
More than 8 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination, including all three streams. Follow the blog for the latest updates on the result date and time, how to check and other details.
RBSE 12th Result LIVE: Arts stream top districts in 2025
Rajasthan Board 12th Result LIVE: Arts stream top 3 districts in 2025
Rajsamand: 99.05 students pass
Barmer: 98.73 per cent
Deeg: 98.70 per cent.
Rajasthan Board 12th Result LIVE: Science stream gender wise pass percentage of 2025
RBSE 12th Result LIVE: Last year, the pass percentage of girls in the Science stream was 99.02 per cent, which was better than that of boys.
Number of boys passed: 166042 (98.07 per cent)
Number of girls passed: 101822 (99.02 per cent)
RBSE 12th Result LIVE: How will the officials declare the result?
Rajasthan Board 12th Result LIVE: The Rajasthan Board Class 12 examination result for 2026 will be announced by the state’s education minister, Madan Dilawar, through a press conference. Once declared, students will be able to check their scores on the official website and other platforms.
Rajasthan Board 12th Result LIVE: Date and time of the result
RBSE 12th Result LIVE: RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 Date: March 31, 2026
RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 Time: 10 am
RBSE 12th Result LIVE: What is the number of candidates who appeared?
Rajasthan Board 12th Result LIVE: Over 8 lakh candidates have appeared for the RBSE class 12 examinations across all three streams.
Rajasthan Board 12th Result LIVE: When will the new academic session start?
RBSE 12th Result LIVE: With the results of all classes declared by March 31, RBSE says the new academic session can begin from April 1 without any delay. The aim of this change is to ensure that students’ studies progress on time and to streamline the academic calendar, enabling better management of the entire session.
RBSE 12th Result LIVE: Results of all 3 streams will be announced together
Rajasthan Board 12th Result LIVE: The Rajasthan Board will release the results for arts, science, and commerce streams simultaneously. To check the 2026 results, students will need their roll numbers. The Class 12 examinations concluded on March 11, with a total of 910,009 students registered.
Rajasthan Board 12th Result LIVE: Where to check results?
RBSE 12th Result LIVE: The Class 12 board results, when announced, can be checked by candidates on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Candidates can also check their Class 12 results on the HT Portal Education page. Candidates will have to pre-register for the result details.
RBSE 12th Result LIVE: Results to be out today
Rajasthan Board 12th Result LIVE: The results for class 12th to be out today, March 31. The results will be out at 10 am today, for all streams - science, commerce and arts. You can check the results at official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. You can also check the result at the HT Portal.