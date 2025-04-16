‘Real, Rapid and Resolute’: Scindia hails economic growth of India

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday lauded India’s economic growth, stating that the country has positioned itself as a global leader amid rising geopolitical challenges. Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. (PTI)

Drawing an analogy to hit movie RRR, the minister described India’s “Real, Rapid and Resolute,” enabling the country’s transformation from a fragile economy to the world’s fifth largest.

Speaking at All India Management Association (AIMA)’s 10th National Leadership Conclave, Scindia said that India has stand out on the global front amid global volatility, supply chain realignment and rising geopolitical uncertainty.

“...I am using the analogy of RRR, the fabulously famous and successful Hindi movie [to say that] India’s rise is real, India’s rise is rapid, and India’s rise is resolute. I think that our country has undergone a fundamental transition and transformation in the last decade. Once the country that was euphemistically always known as one among the fragile five in the world has risen today from being the 11th largest economy to becoming the world’s fifth largest economy. We are on track to become the world’s third largest economy by 2028, going ahead of Germany and Japan,” he said in his address at the event held in the national capital.

Union Minister for communications and development of North Eastern Region, Scindia also asserted that the distribution capabilities of India post with 1.64 lakhs points of presence and 2.4 lakh postmen, is unparallel.

“We are conducting a Business Process Reengineering (BPR) exercise, and we are going to convert each post office into a rural fintech engine in the coming days. We want to convert India Post, which is today a cost centre for the government of India, into a profit centre,” he said.

Scindia said that India has become the centre point of connectivity for 26 countries and all trade routes will go through India in the next decade.

“The North-East is a pivot and a strategic area not only for India alone. It is the only connector to the global South Asia to the rest of the world. The Government of India’s investments worth 60 billion dollars have gone for development in the last 10 years. An area that had only 9 airports with Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim not having any airport, has 17 airports now,” he added.

He also said that BSNL, for the first time in its history, has gained consumers from 8.6 crore in June 2024 to 9.15 crore today. “We have gained 55 lakh consumers over the last 8-9 months. BSNL declared net profit in the October to December 2024 quarter for the first time in 18 years,” he added.