Red alert for Gurugram amid heavy rainfall forecast in parts of Haryana

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Gurugram amid a forecast for heavy rainfall in parts of Haryana even as city received 160mm of rain in 24 hours until 8am on Tuesday. Commuters making their way through a waterlogged road in Gurugram. (PTI)

Heavy rainfall was expected until 12.30pm in Gurugram and places such as Sohna, Pataudi, Punahana, Hathin, Nuh, Tauru, Kanina, Charkhi Dadri. An IMD official said an orange and yellow alert has been issued for the rest of the state. “After 12.30pm, further warnings about the weather for the next three hours will be issued,” he said.

Officials said a cyclonic circulation over northeast Rajasthan and adjoining areas, strong easterly winds, and western disturbances were causing heavy rainfall. “More than 95% of the precipitation took place post 3pm on Monday when the heavy rainfall started in Gurugram and adjoining areas,” an official said.

Gurugram police commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora and his deputy Ajay Kumar took stock of the waterlogging and traffic jam on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, Dwarka Expressway, and Sohna elevated road, and other parts of the city after the heavy downpour. People were stuck in traffic for hours. The jam ended by 1am on Tuesday. Over 5,000 police personnel were deployed to ensure the smooth traffic movement.

The Gurugram district administration has directed private firms to ensure that their employees work from home and schools and colleges to conduct online classes on Tuesday.