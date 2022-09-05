Reel gone wrong: On camera, Telangana boy gets hit by speeding train while making video

A 17-year-old boy in Telangana suffered critical injuries after being hit by a train while trying to make a video for a popular social media platform. The teenager got hit by the moving train as he was walking too close to the railway tracks to make an Instagram reel (short video).

A video of the act-gone-wrong went viral on social media platforms. The teenager suffered critical injuries in the incident.

The video showed the boy – reportedly a student of Class 11 in Warangal district of Telangana – casually walking alongside a railway track, while his friend can be heard warning him. Within moments, a train sped past, tossing him into the air due to collision – his arms and legs can be seen getting dislocated in the video.

His friend behind the camera rushed towards him to see if he was conscious, the video showed. A railway guard at the location who witnessed the incident called an ambulance and rushed him to a nearby hospital.

The incident reportedly took place near Kazipet railway station in Hanamkonda district of Telangana. The boy was identified as Chintakula Akshay Raju.

Several such incidents have been reported in recent days with people going to extreme lengths for making TikTok videos and reels on Instagram – to somehow become viral.

In 2018, a young man tried to take a selfie video with a speeding local train in the background in Hyderabad and nearly lost his life. He had escaped with severe injuries.

