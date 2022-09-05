Home / Cities / Reel gone wrong: On camera, Telangana boy gets hit by speeding train while making video

Reel gone wrong: On camera, Telangana boy gets hit by speeding train while making video

cities
Published on Sep 05, 2022 03:04 PM IST

The video showed the boy – a student of Class 11 in Warangal district of Telangana – casually walking alongside a railway track, while his friend can be heard warning him. Within minutes, he was hit by a speeding train.

The boy was hit by a train while trying to make a reel for Instagram.(Screengrab from viral video/Twitter)
The boy was hit by a train while trying to make a reel for Instagram.(Screengrab from viral video/Twitter)
ByHT News Desk

A 17-year-old boy in Telangana suffered critical injuries after being hit by a train while trying to make a video for a popular social media platform. The teenager got hit by the moving train as he was walking too close to the railway tracks to make an Instagram reel (short video).

A video of the act-gone-wrong went viral on social media platforms. The teenager suffered critical injuries in the incident.

The video showed the boy – reportedly a student of Class 11 in Warangal district of Telangana – casually walking alongside a railway track, while his friend can be heard warning him. Within moments, a train sped past, tossing him into the air due to collision – his arms and legs can be seen getting dislocated in the video.

His friend behind the camera rushed towards him to see if he was conscious, the video showed. A railway guard at the location who witnessed the incident called an ambulance and rushed him to a nearby hospital.

The incident reportedly took place near Kazipet railway station in Hanamkonda district of Telangana. The boy was identified as Chintakula Akshay Raju.

Several such incidents have been reported in recent days with people going to extreme lengths for making TikTok videos and reels on Instagram – to somehow become viral.

In 2018, a young man tried to take a selfie video with a speeding local train in the background in Hyderabad and nearly lost his life. He had escaped with severe injuries.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
telangana instagram viral video hyderabad + 2 more
telangana instagram viral video hyderabad + 1 more
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • According to investigators, Jitender’s murder took place around 9pm at a crowded market in the Tiranga Chowk area of Mohan Garden. (Representative image/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    40-year-old man killed over a plate of momos in Delhi

    A 40-year-old man was murdered an 18-year-old boy who lives in the same neighbourhood of Mohan Garden in west Delhi on Saturday night after a brief scuffle which began after a plate of momos that the latter was eating fell down when the former brushed past him near a local kiosk, police said on Sunday. His ailing parents live in their native village. Jitender used to work as a local building contractor.

  • Environmental experts have been batting to conserve the Najafgarh jheel for several years now, and argue that its environs need a higher degree of protection for its rich avian ecosystem, which could be lost without it. (HT Archive)

    Plan to revive Delhi’s Najafgarh Jheel, protect biodiversity around it

    The Delhi State Wetland Authority has prepared a detailed action plan to protect and rejuvenate Najafgarh Jheel, with departments under the Delhi governments having already issued instructions to begin work on the ground to transform the lake over the next one to two years, officials aware of the matter said. The revamp bid is part of the Environment Management Plan which had been prepared by the Delhi government following directions of the National Green Tribunal.

  • The SAB will comprise students from classes 7, 8, 9 and 11. Two students from every section of the four grades will be selected as members of the SAB, with each member having an equal voice. (Representative image/HT Archive)

    Delhi govt to rope in students as advisors in 20 schools

    Students showing strong interest in school activities will be inducted into a Students Advisory Board in Delhi's government schools to improve their leadership and project management skills, the directorate of education has decided. “SAB will contribute towards developing a sense of ownership in the students by designing, managing and executing various school activities,” it said. Members of SAB will be assisted by two teacher coordinators nominated by the head of the school.

  • Soon after the accident, a rescue operation was launched by the locals and police. (File image)

    Six persons die in separate road accidents in J&K’s Bhaderwah; two injured

    Six persons including a couple and a mother-son duo were killed while two others were injured in two separate road accidents in Bhaderwah town of Doda district on Monday, said officials. Doda SSP, Abdul Qayoom said a car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Galgander Pul Doda causing death of four passengers while another person was injured. The injured person was identified as Naseeb Singh.

  • Ten persons, including five children, were critically injured after a joyride (drop tower) came crashing down during a carnival at the Dussehra Ground in Phase-8. (HT File)

    Day after swing crash at carnival in Mohali, FIR filed against organisers

    A day after 10 persons, including five children, were critically injured after a joyride (drop tower) came crashing down during a carnival at the Dussehra Ground in Phase-8, an FIR was registered against the organisers on Monday. The fete, London Bridge, was supposed to end on August 31, but was extended till September 11. The injured were admitted to the civil hospital in Phase-6 and Fortis Hospital, Mohali.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out