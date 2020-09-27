e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Refrain from surpassing CM: Mamata Banerjee to Governor Dhankhar

Refrain from surpassing CM: Mamata Banerjee to Governor Dhankhar

In a nine-page letter, Banerjee said that the governor’s aspersions sadly consist of uncorroborated judgments and insinuations against the police and the state government.

india Updated: Sep 27, 2020 09:18 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Kolkata, West Bengal
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.(ANI)
         

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday wrote to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and said he should remain within the mandate of the Constitution, expressing anguish over his letter to the state’s police chief over the law and order situation.

In a nine-page letter, Banerjee said that the governor’s aspersions sadly consist of uncorroborated judgments and insinuations against the police and the state government.

“I was extremely upset, anguished and disillusioned on reading your captioned letter and the note addressed to the Director General of Police which was placed before me, as well as to see your Twitter post regarding the same,” she said.

“As per Article 163, you are mandated to act as per the aid and advice of your Chief Minister and her Council of Ministers which is the essence of our democracy, I am thus writing to you to express my deep pain and anguish at the excessive and blatant attempt at usurpation of constitutional mandates and unwarranted excesses on your part,” she wrote.

Dhankar had written to DGP Virendra earlier this month, expressing concern over the law and order situation in the state.

After a two-line reply from the DGP, Dhankhar asked the state police chief to meet him by September 26 to impart details of the “alarming decline in law and order” and the steps required to tone it up.

In her letter, Banerjee said the governor is an executive nominee of the President whereas “I am the elected representative of the people of West Bengal”.

“...I request, aid and advise you in the capacity of the Chief Minister of this state, to act within the mandates of the Constitution and refrain from acting on a political mandate, if any to destabilize a democratically elected government,” she said.

“... refrain from surpassing the Chief Minister and her Council of Ministers and communicating with and dictating to State officials, in excess of your powers under the Constitution and directing them to attend before you,” she added.

tags
top news
Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh passes away; PM Modi, Rajnath Singh tweet condolences
Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh passes away; PM Modi, Rajnath Singh tweet condolences
SAD quits NDA: How farm bills ended friendship between oldest allies
SAD quits NDA: How farm bills ended friendship between oldest allies
10th al Qaeda operative, part of group planning to trigger attacks in India, arrested
10th al Qaeda operative, part of group planning to trigger attacks in India, arrested
Jaswant Singh: Gentleman politician, Vajpayee’s globetrotting trouble-shooter
Jaswant Singh: Gentleman politician, Vajpayee’s globetrotting trouble-shooter
PM Modi to address 69th episode of Mann Ki Baat programme
PM Modi to address 69th episode of Mann Ki Baat programme
Donald Trump picks Amy Coney Barrett to fill vacancy at US Supreme Court
Donald Trump picks Amy Coney Barrett to fill vacancy at US Supreme Court
Amit Shah to inaugurate ‘Destination North East-2020’ event today
Amit Shah to inaugurate ‘Destination North East-2020’ event today
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In