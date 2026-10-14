Rekha Gupta pays surprise visit to Mukherjee Nagar, meets students: ‘Will ensure facilities’

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday visited north Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, a major coaching hub, on Tuesday evening and spoke to students about the challenges they face, including high accommodation costs and safety concerns. She directed officials to address the issues raised during the interaction.

Gupta asked officials and local public representatives to take the concerns seriously and ensure that the necessary steps were taken to resolve them. (X@gupta_rekha)

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During the visit, Gupta sat with students at a tea stall and discussed their concerns, including high paying guest (PG) rents, women's safety, the shortage of suitable libraries and the lack of basic amenities, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Students flag shortage of hostels, high rents

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In a video on X, posted by Rekha Gupta, students told the chief minister that many of them were living in private PG accommodations or rented rooms because of the limited availability of hostels.

“Met students, heard their concerns and headed straight out to inspect libraries, washrooms and civic facilities. Officials were directed to act swiftly and resolve the issues. Our youth are giving their all to build their future. We will give our all to ensure they have the facilities, opportunities and support they deserve,” Rekha said in a post on X.

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{{^usCountry}} Gupta asked officials and local public representatives to take the concerns seriously and ensure that the necessary steps were taken to resolve them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gupta asked officials and local public representatives to take the concerns seriously and ensure that the necessary steps were taken to resolve them. {{/usCountry}}

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She said students arriving in Delhi from different states to pursue their education were part of the capital's family and that the government had a responsibility to provide them with a suitable environment and adequate facilities for their studies.

CM asks officials to explore free library facilities

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Gupta directed officials to assess the condition of libraries in Mukherjee Nagar. She also asked the local MLA and officials to identify suitable spaces, including community buildings, that could be developed into free libraries for students.

The chief minister said the Delhi government was working on a paying guest accommodation policy to address students' concerns over high rents and the shortage of suitable residential spaces.